12 Chinese companies match with two technological requirements from Saudi's Maramer Group

I've realized that success can be replicated, but achievements require personal endeavors. The concept of a calling doesn't arise from fortunate coincidences; it must be created by oneself.” — Que Hecen

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN, August 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On the morning of June 13th 2023, the Saudi Maramer Group - Jiangsu Enterprise Technology Matchmaking Event, organized by the Jiangsu International Science and Technology Exchange and Cooperation Center and the Provincial Association for Science and Technology Rural Center, was held at the Jiangsu Science and Technology Workers Activity Center. Twelve units participated in the event, including Jiangsu Gudao Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Bailv Landscaping Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Quange New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing Haoyian Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Provincial Department of Natural Resources Geological Bureau Geoenvironmental Institute, Yangtze River Delta Green Building and Resilient City Industry Technology Joint Innovation Center, Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd., Shanghai Sanwei Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., and others.Ms. Que Hecen, representing GREEN MARAMER, introduced that the Maramer Group was established in Saudi Arabia in 1989. The group is involved in the fields of construction, landscaping, recycling, building materials, and real estate, playing a role in the development of the private sector in Saudi Arabia. At the same time, the Maramer Group has six subsidiary companies, each engaged in different fields. Her visit to Jiangsu is on behalf of one of these subsidiaries, GREEN MARAMER, to seek technological cooperation.Ms. Que Hecen having lived in the UK for many years, hailing from Taiwan, and possessing an international perspective, she has always hoped to address environmental and conservation issues through collaborative efforts among various countries. She believes that cooperation can generate greater value than competition. Bearing this spirit in mind, she has come to China with the intention of facilitating cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China. She said:'' I've realized that success can be replicated, but achievements require personal endeavors. The concept of a calling doesn't arise from fortunate coincidences; it must be created by oneself. ''During this visit to Jiangsu, they hope to create value from the recycling of plant and animal waste, and to assist plants and crops in maintaining health and increasing yield per unit area in Saudi Arabia's environment, soil, and climate conditions. They also aim to find and invest in relevant agricultural and environmental protection patent technologies, including high-wall landscape art in public places, urban farms, landscape design for city gardens, as well as seeking suitable building materials and new materials for landscape art.hang Shasha, Senior Engineer at the Geoenvironmental Institute of the Geological Bureau of the Department of Natural Resources of Jiangsu Province, believes that her team is engaged in research on water resources development and utilization, as well as modern agricultural technologies. This includes aspects such as the recycling of abandoned agricultural resources, bio-intelligent fertilizers, and modern agriculture focusing on water and fertilizer conservation. Particularly, Dr. Guo Yancheng from her team excels in soil improvement and high-value plant cultivation techniques, which are beneficial in addressing the first requirement of Saudi's GREEN MARAMER company.Wang Zhongyou, General Manager of Jiangsu Quange New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., believes that the solar thermal technology developed by his company can increase the solar energy utilization efficiency from around 20% to about 60%. This improvement could provide comprehensive energy solutions for various sectors such as public buildings, agricultural greenhouses, industrial production, and residential housing. He also believes that this technology can play an even more significant role in regions like Saudi Arabia.Li Shuxian, General Manager of Shanghai Sanwei Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., introduced that her company is dedicated to the research and development of organic and perishable waste treatment processes and equipment. The company's core business involves providing customers with comprehensive solutions and complete equipment for the harmless treatment of organic and perishable waste, including municipal solid waste, kitchen waste, food waste, fruit and vegetable waste, livestock and poultry farming waste, and animal remains. The company's aerobic fermentation technology can assist Saudi's GREEN MARAMER company in the safe disposal of green waste.Guo Ye, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd., stated that their focus is on the reuse of infrastructure and river/lake sediment resources. These efforts undoubtedly contribute to the construction of waste-free cities and align with the requirements of Saudi's GREEN MARAMER company. Additionally, for urban green waste like fallen leaves, technologies such as microbial fermentation can be utilized to aid in their harmless treatment and resource reuse.

