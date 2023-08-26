10-4 Tow and North Bay Cancer Alliance Join Forces for a Groundbreaking Car Donation Program

Oakland CA, 08/25/2023 – Two prominent organizations, 10-4 Tow and North Bay Cancer Alliance (NBCA), are thrilled to announce their exciting collaboration that aims to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer within their community. The joint venture introduces a groundbreaking car donation program that empowers individuals to donate their old cars, providing much-needed support to cancer patients and their families.

North Bay Cancer Alliance, an independent community resource devoted to assisting cancer patients, along with their families and caregivers, is dedicated to providing direct access to local cancer resources, information, and financial support for those who cannot afford necessary treatments. As a reputable nationwide towing provider with years of experience, 10-4 Tow brings its expertise to facilitate the car donation process, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for donors.

The newly established car donation program allows generous donors to contribute to the noble cause of supporting cancer patients while enjoying several benefits. Donors can conveniently donate their old cars through 10-4 Tow’s assistance, eliminating any hassle from the process. Upon donating their vehicle, donors will receive a tax-deductible receipt, offering a financial incentive to contribute to the program. Furthermore, this initiative enables individuals to make a tangible and meaningful impact on the lives of cancer patients in their community.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with North Bay Cancer Alliance to launch this innovative car donation program,” said Gavriel Taub owner of 10-4 Tow. “Our team is proud to use our nationwide expertise in towing services to support such a crucial cause. By offering a free pickup service and handling the entire donation process, we aim to make the process of giving back as seamless as possible for our customers.”

North Bay Cancer Alliance expresses its deepest gratitude for the partnership with 10-4 Tow. “At NBCA, we believe in making a positive difference in the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones,” said Kent Corley, from North Bay Cancer Alliance. “This collaboration allows us to extend our support to a wider audience, enabling more people to contribute and help those battling cancer in our community.”

The joint venture between 10-4 Tow and North Bay Cancer Alliance represents a powerful synergy that amplifies their shared commitment to serving their community. By leveraging 10-4 Tow’s extensive experience and nationwide reach, the car donation program promises to create a substantial impact on the lives of cancer patients in need.

If you wish to participate in this life-changing car donation program or learn more about North Bay Cancer Alliance and its services, please visit https://ten4tow.com

About North Bay Cancer Alliance: North Bay Cancer Alliance is an independent community resource that provides essential support to cancer patients, their families, friends, and caregivers. The organization offers access to local cancer resources, information, and financial assistance to patients in need.

About 10-4 Tow: With years of experience as a nationwide towing provider, 10-4 Tow offers professional and reliable towing services across the country. The company takes pride in its commitment to customer satisfaction and is dedicated to supporting meaningful causes like the fight against cancer.

For additional information please visit https://ten4tow.com/car-donation

