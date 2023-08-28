City of Charlottesville, VA, Expands Partnership with OpenGov to Upgrade Procurement Processes

The City wanted a software solution that could centralize solicitation development and offer self-service vendor management.

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On the hunt to improve its procurement system, the City of Charlottesville, VA, was looking for a software provider that could help eliminate the need for paper-based processes and implement time-saving automation. After careful research, the City chose to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leading procurement software provider for our nation’s local governments.Located just an hour from Richmond, the City of Charlottesville has long been recognized for its commitment to innovation and streamlining public services. In its search for enhancement, the City wanted a software solution that could centralize solicitation development and offer self-service vendor management. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its robust reporting capabilities and its promise to simplify traditionally complex governmental processes, as well as for the strong existing partnership the City has with OpenGov.With OpenGov Procurement, the City of Charlottesville will gain access to a top tier procurement system, allowing it to realize significant time-savings by automating several aspects of its procurement work. The new tool will help streamline the City’s contract management process, enabling City officials to swiftly search and report on all contracts tied to specific vendors and track associated funding sources. Further, the intuitive user interface of OpenGov Procurement will support City staff and vendors, enabling collaboration, providing greater transparency, and reducing potential barriers to engagement. Plus, the City will soon be able to access AI-enabled features to further streamline its work.The City of Charlottesville joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

