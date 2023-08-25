THE GRACE JAMAICAN JERK FESTIVAL MARKS 21 YEARS OF SIZZLING CARIBBEAN FOOD, MUSIC AND CULTURE ON NOVEMBER 12, 2023
South Florida’s most popular Caribbean food festival returns to Miramar Regional Park
From succulent jerk chicken to tender jerk lobster, this festival is a gastronomic delight for food enthusiasts to experience a sensory journey through the heart of the Caribbean. The festival features an expansive food court with vendors offering an assortment of jerk cuisine such as jerk pork, jerked fish, jerk veggies, along with Jamaican favorites fried festival, oxtails, curry goat, escovitch fish, roasted corn, as well as other tasty delights.
Though the food is the star of the show, attendees can enjoy a live performance by the two-time Grammy-winning Royal Family of reggae Morgan Heritage, who will provide the soundtrack and vibes for a day filled with dancing, fun, and food. More live entertainment, exciting games and family-friendly activities will be announced closer to the festival.
“South Florida is home to the largest Caribbean population in the United States. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival reminds us of the significant, delicious and positive impact the Caribbean has on the American culture,” states GJJF Managing Partner and CEO Eddy Edwards. “Over the past 21 years, the festival has evolved to incorporate other wonderful Caribbean cultures and attract people from all over the world. This event is a family-friendly, interactive, intergenerational celebration where each family member can eat well and have fun.”
The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, presented in partnership with Publix, City of Miramar, Western Union, Jamaica Tourist Board, Greater Ft. Lauderdale Visitors and Conventions Bureau, The National Weekly, WAVS 1170 AM and HOT 105 FM, is more than just a culinary adventure; it's a cultural immersion.
General admission tickets are available for $35 until September 30, $40 from October 1 to November 11, and $50 at the gate on show date. VIP tickets are $175. Kids under 10 are free to attend. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.jerkfestival.com,
About Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc.
The Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc. develops and produces Jerk festivals and related events throughout the United States and other global markets. The annual festivals in Miramar, Florida, and Queens, New York, are major events attracting all ethnicities and key demographics.
