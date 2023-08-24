RATE GROUP LAUNCHES TURNAROUND SERVICES FOR TROUBLED OR STALLED CRYPTO, NFT, AND WEB3 PROJECTS

Tony Evans , CEO of RATE Group . Tokyo

Reviving Digital Ventures: Turnaround Expertise for Crypto, NFT, and Web3 Challenges.

The Turnaround Service fills a market void, connecting challenged projects with keen investors. Our goal was simple: craft a win-win solution. We believe we've achieved it” — Tony Evans

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a ground breaking initiative, RATE Group unveils a specialized service for blockchain, digital asset, and Web3 projects that aren't meeting expectations. As a beacon for struggling ventures, RATE Group provides strategic solutions and potential exits for investors.As a global leader in digital asset advice and investment, RATE Group is on a mission to acquire and transform underperforming blockchain projects. This isn't just about acquisition; it's about revitalizing them through the Turnaround Service. This includes exploring mergers, restructuring, capital injections, and, when necessary, liquidation.The Turnaround Service is a sanctuary for founders and investors seeking project solutions and a second wind for ventures needing a fresh start. Tony Evans, CEO of RATE Group, stated , “The Turnaround Service fills a market void, connecting challenged projects with keen investors. Our goal was simple: craft a win-win solution. We believe we've achieved it.”The service also boasts a distinct OTC desk, ensuring smooth asset sales, strategic exit plans, and connecting projects with the right investors. It further provides financial strategies for digital asset owners and showcases M&A expertise.In 2023 alone, this pioneering service has raised a remarkable $45 million for various distributed ledger projects.Unlock your project's true potential. Engage with RATE Group’s Turnaround Service and elevate your venture. Discover more and share your project specifics on our website.About RATE GroupRATE Group remains committed to driving innovation in the digital assets sector, ensuring every project, regardless of its current state, has the opportunity to thrive. As a distinguished global advisory entity, overseeing transactions exceeding $120 million, our expertise spans a broad spectrum for both individuals and businesses globally. We assist individuals with digital assets advice and portfolio building, while businesses benefit from our consulting, Web3 integration, structuring, capital raises, marketing, and sales. With a global presence in 14 locations including Tokyo, London, Dubai, Miami, and Las Vegas, RATE Group crafts avenues for all our clientele to both generate and preserve wealth, offering bespoke services that seamlessly blend with the forefront of technological and financial innovation.

