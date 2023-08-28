Rejuuv Medi Spa Announces Grand Opening Celebration of New Location in Markham, Ontario

Rejuuv Markham Location

Rejuuv’s aim is to empower individuals to achieve aesthetic goals through non-invasive procedures. The Markham location enables us to deliver these services to a broader range of clients.” — Dr. Shawn Seit

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Rejuuv Medi Spa , an award-winning provider of advanced cosmetic solutions, is celebrating the expansion of its locations with the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art 12,000-square-foot clinic in Markham, Ontario, on Friday, September 8, 2023. Rejuuv Medi Spa serves the cosmetic and regenerative needs of both men and women and is the brainchild of renowned cosmetic physician and educator Dr. Shawn Seit. This expansion in Markham builds on the success of Rejuuv Medi Spa's existing locations in North York and Yorkville.To celebrate the launch, Rejuuv Medi Spa will be serving appetizers from Alo Catering and will have a complimentary champagne bar complete with music and a DJ. Press tours will take place from 3 pm to 4 pm, culminating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the attendance of Mayor Frank Scarpitti at 4 pm. Throughout the afternoon, guests can explore the new facility and speak with experts to learn more about the array of services offered at the new clinic.The Press Tours will be from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.And VIPs from 3:00 to 7:00 pm.Over 100 lucky attendees will walk away with high-value prizes, such as gift certificates for spa services and free skincare. One winner on social media will be randomly chosen.Suppliers will be on hand to allow people to visit and ask questions. Product demonstrations will also take place.Markham Grand OpeningPlace: 3601 Highway 7 East, Unit 1201, Markham, Ontario L3R 0M3Date & Time: Friday, September 8, 2023 - 3 pm to 7 pmEvent Details - DJ, Appetizers and a Champagne Bar; Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Product Demos, Prizes and more!Dr. Shawn Seit, Founder and Aesthetic Physician of Rejuuv Medi Spa, is a well-respected leader in the industry. His commitment to delivering beautiful, natural-looking results and his focus on internal improvements through regenerative medicine have garnered him a substantial clientele.“Rejuuv’s guiding aim is to help individuals regain their confidence and empower them to achieve specific aesthetic goals through non-invasive procedures,” says Dr. Seit. “The opening of the new Markham location enables us to deliver these services to an even broader range of clients in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.”A graduate of the University of Toronto Medical School, Dr. Seit studied under Dr. Stephen Mulholland and Dr. Arthur Swift, two of Canada’s top cosmetic practitioners. He furthered his studies through training and practicing in such prestigious locations as London, Paris, Monaco, Switzerland, and South Korea. He is also recognized as a top lecturer and educator in his own right.Dr. Seit has a long list of accolades, including being named as a top provider of Ultherapy and Morpheus8 in Ontario, a top PicoSure provider in North America, and an ambassador-level partner with Merz Aesthetics . Rejuuv Medi Spa's clinic was one of the first to introduce thread lifting techniques and to launch EMSCULPT and Morpheus8 technology in Ontario. Moreover, Dr. Seit is one of two physicians in Canada qualified to conduct Hormone Replacement Therapy, employing the pellet and injection techniques.Aside from a wide range of advanced anti-aging and cosmetic improvement procedures, the clinic will offer a tailored suite of services in medical wellness, sexual health and enhancements, aesthetics rejuvenation and structural beautification.About Rejuuv Medi SpaRejuuv Medi Spa is a state-of-the art medical spa founded and directed by Dr. Shawn Seit, one of Canada’s most lauded cosmetic physicians. With over 18 years of experience practicing and lecturing in destinations such as London, Paris, South Korea, and Monaco, Dr. Seit is widely recognized as an innovator in the field of non-invasive cosmetic and regenerative medicine. Rejuuv is known for delivering natural-looking results and promoting personal growth and happiness through advanced non-invasive cosmetic procedures. https://rejuuvmedispa.com/ For more information about the new clinic or to request an interview with Dr. Shawn Seit, please contact:Media Contact:Darryl Brisebois514-718-4171Please RSVP to [email protected]

