CENTCOM Commander Conducts Strait of Hormuz Transit and Visits United Arab Emirates and Bahrain

Gen. Kurilla, along with Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of the Fifth Fleet, embarked on the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while it was underway on a transit of the Strait of Hormuz. While aboard this Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, Gen. Kurilla received hands on demonstrations of the full capabilities of the combat vessel operating in the U.S. CENTCOM Area of Operation.

While in the United Arab Emirates, Gen. Kurilla met Lieutenant General Issa Sayf Mohammed alMazrouei, the Armed Forces Chief of Staff, to discuss the enduring nature of the military-to-military relationship and the need to address threats in the region.

In a meeting with His Majesty King Hamid bin Isa Al Khalifa, Gen. Kurilla discussed the strength of the U.S.-Bahrain military relationship dating back to Bahrain’s independence. The two also discussed the complex security situation in the region and how strong partnerships are the key to overcoming regional challenges.

“These trips to the region provide me deep insights into the relationships with our partners and the readiness of the U.S. and Coalition forces deployed there” said Gen. Kurilla. “I continue to be impressed with the high level of readiness, professionalism, and capability of the U.S. forces serving in CENTCOM. The commitment of our forces and partners is key to regional security.”

Gen. Kurilla also visited the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain where he met with leaders to discuss the maritime security situation in the region. As part of the visit, Gen. Kurilla met with ambassadors and defense attachés that represent the nations of the Combined Maritime Forces, the largest maritime partnership in the world consisting of 38 nations.