French Guiana News Feed

SARAWAK MALAYSIA Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon’s 2017 Earth Hour Message "My question is why should this be confined to cities?"

Voting Is Now Open for the 10th Annual Teen Choice Book Awards

All Things Ginger Launches RedheadEmojis.com

Global Flotation Agents Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Columbus Gold Corp (CGT) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Arcos Dorados to Participate in World Wildlife Fund's Earth Hour for 9th Consecutive Year

Image: Rome captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite

Mar 20, 2017

Mar 20, 2017

Mar 20, 2017

Columbus Gold Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study for Montagne d'Or Gold Project, French Guiana PR

Mar 23, 2017

Columbus discovered a gold mine

Mar 23, 2017

Satellite launch shelved over strikes

Mar 15, 2017

Columbus Gold to Announce Results of Feasibility Study on Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit, French Guiana, on Monday March ... PR

Mar 22, 2017

Brazil ramps up domestic space satellite, rocket programs

Mar 23, 2017

Arcos Dorados Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

Mar 23, 2017

Nordgold Agrees $325 million 7-Year Debt Facility

Mar 21, 2017

Spaceport protest delays rocket launch

Mar 6, 2017

Image: Kourou, French Guiana

Mar 21, 2017

France Can’t Launch Satellites Into Space Because Of A Massive Labor Strike

Mar 21, 2017

French rocket launch delayed by labor protest

Mar 21, 2017

Aime Cesaire Transitions

Mar 21, 2017

Brazilian geostationary satellite to launch on 22 March

Mar 21, 2017

Striking workers delay rocket launch in France

Mar 21, 2017

Striking workers delay French rocket launch

Apr 22, 2017

The Fifth International Conference on Cyber Security, Cyber Welfare and Digital Forensic (CyberSec2017)

May 8, 2017

Mastering Renewable & Alternative Energies - Johannesburg

May 14, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Dubai

Jun 7, 2017

Boutique Hotel Investment Conference

Aug 21, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Johannesburg

Sep 11, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Port of Spain

Nov 20, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Singapore

Nov 20, 2017

Mastering Renewable & Alternative Energies - Singapore

