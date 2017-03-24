Uzbekistan News Feed

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

08:58 GMT

Administrations of Tashkent and Shanghai sign cooperation memorandum

06:41 GMT

Awarded Drill Pipes Supplying Contract for Uzbekistan’s State Oil and Gas Company Project

06:31 GMT

Syria Beats Uzbekistan 1-0, Keeps Hopes Alive of Advancing in FIFA World Cup

06:18 GMT

New Talgo Bullet Trains Link Kazakh City with Uzbekistan’s Capital

06:11 GMT

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Nazarbayev University

06:40 GMT

Sightseeing Astana jointly with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan

Mar 23, 2017

Are we importing our media legislation from Uzbekistan? No one seems to know

Mar 23, 2017

Syria beats Uzbekistan 1-0 within world cup qualifications for Russia 2018

Mar 23, 2017

Kazakh, Uzbek leaders pledge to bolster interregional cooperation

Mar 23, 2017

Uzbek, Kazakh Presidents Tout Ties As Mirziyaev Vists Astana

Mar 22, 2017

Dutch prosecutors investigate ING's role in Uzbekistan case

Mar 22, 2017

ING investigation includes Uzbek transactions by VimpelCom -prosecutors

Mar 22, 2017

Kyrgyz Village Life Not So Tranquil In Shadow Of Uzbek Training Ground

Mar 22, 2017

Dutch Prosecutor Investigating ING Over Possible Corruption In Uzbekistan

Mar 22, 2017

Uzbekistan Optimistic Of Victory In World Cup Qualifying Tomorrow

Mar 22, 2017

ING probe includes Uzbek transactions

Mar 20, 2017

Human Rights In Uzbekistan Take One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

Mar 22, 2017

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Nowruz holiday congratulations to the people of Uzbekistan

Mar 22, 2017

Nowruz holiday congratulations to the people of Uzbekistan

Mar 22, 2017

Uzbekistan: Police Crackdown on Currency Traders Signals Elite Infighting

