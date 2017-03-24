Sri Lanka News Feed

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

SARAWAK MALAYSIA Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon’s 2017 Earth Hour Message "My question is why should this be confined to cities?"

15:08 GMT

Voting Is Now Open for the 10th Annual Teen Choice Book Awards

13:51 GMT

All Things Ginger Launches RedheadEmojis.com

11:58 GMT

Global Flotation Agents Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

11:59 GMT

Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

12:41 GMT

Sri Lankan rupee falls; cbank raises key rates

12:56 GMT

Sri Lankan shares edge up from 1-yr low on foreign buying

06:18 GMT

Sri Lanka's cenbank sees 2017 economic growth between 5-5.5 pct

03:43 GMT

Sri Lanka raises rates to curb inflation, credit growth

17:57 GMT

Rajinikanth’s Sri Lanka visit triggers opposition from Tamil outfits

13:40 GMT

CA Sri Lanka launches first ever financial reporting quiz

02:20 GMT

Sri Lanka c.bank raises rates to contain price pressures

17:26 GMT

Tamil outfits oppose Rajinikanth's visit to Sri Lanka

14:41 GMT

Insipid ODI form a worry for Sri Lanka

11:46 GMT

Sri Lanka lose injured Perera

14:56 GMT

Rajinikanth's Sri Lanka visit faces opposition in TN

13:16 GMT

Singer Sri Lanka : Joes Vehicle Parade 2017

15:56 GMT

BJP supports Rajinikanth's decision to visit Sri Lanka, says anti-national element should appreciate it

15:55 GMT

Don't Go To Sri Lanka And Anger Tamils, Superstar Rajinikanth Is Told

08:38 GMT

Russia Offers to Set Up Helicopter Maintenance Center in Sri Lanka – Official

08:22 GMT

Before 2.0, Rajinikanth's Sri Lanka visit faces stiff protest from Tamil groups

16:02 GMT

Sri Lankan rupee falls; central bank..

16:02 GMT

Sri Lankan shares edge up from..

07:31 GMT

Ninety million dollar injection to chase free trade deals with help from new posts in Sri Lanka, Ireland

14:44 GMT

Pakistan, Sri Lanka need to utilise full potential of FTA: PM

Apr 22, 2017

The Fifth International Conference on Cyber Security, Cyber Welfare and Digital Forensic (CyberSec2017)

May 8, 2017

Mastering Renewable & Alternative Energies - Johannesburg

May 14, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Dubai

Jun 7, 2017

Boutique Hotel Investment Conference

Aug 21, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Johannesburg

Sep 11, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Port of Spain

Nov 20, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Singapore

Nov 20, 2017

Mastering Renewable & Alternative Energies - Singapore

