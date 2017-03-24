Pakistan News Feed

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

SARAWAK MALAYSIA Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon’s 2017 Earth Hour Message "My question is why should this be confined to cities?"

15:08 GMT

Voting Is Now Open for the 10th Annual Teen Choice Book Awards

13:51 GMT

All Things Ginger Launches RedheadEmojis.com

11:58 GMT

Global Flotation Agents Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

11:59 GMT

Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

09:59 GMT

‘India should not drag China into Kashmir dispute’

09:59 GMT

France welcomes Pakistan’s specific legislation on climate change

13:58 GMT

China dismisses Pakistan industries' concerns over cheap imports

17:27 GMT

PPP will form the next government: Asif Zardari

17:31 GMT

A First: Chinese Honor Guard Marches in Pakistan Republic Day Parade

12:03 GMT

Pakistan passes climate change act, reviving hopes - and skepticism

15:10 GMT

Pakistan to attend Afghan peace conference in Russia next month

16:21 GMT

Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally blocked

10:38 GMT

Islamabad,Kabul both working to increase stability in the region: Trump administration

12:41 GMT

Nation’s apolitical trees dissociate themselves from PTI, PML-N forestation schemes

14:58 GMT

Pakistan remembers freedom icon Bhagat Singh

16:24 GMT

Squash Classroom initiative launched in Pakistan

09:45 GMT

Pakistan observes 86th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh

13:39 GMT

We came all the way to Pakistan and you didn’t even ask us for water: Indian Indus Water delegation

14:44 GMT

Pakistan to attend Moscow moot on Afghanistan: FO

10:50 GMT

Suspended Pakistan cricketer misses anti-corruption tribunal

14:50 GMT

Army Chief Gen Bajwa thanks people for video messages on Pakistan Day

08:58 GMT

Hub coal-fire power plant to widely benefit Pakistanis, says Chinese entrepreneur

09:08 GMT

UN chief lauds Pakistan’s role in promoting global peace, security

11:25 GMT

Sky Live: West Indies v Pakistan

World & Regional Events & Conferences
Apr 22, 2017

The Fifth International Conference on Cyber Security, Cyber Welfare and Digital Forensic (CyberSec2017)

May 8, 2017

Mastering Renewable & Alternative Energies - Johannesburg

May 14, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Dubai

Jun 7, 2017

Boutique Hotel Investment Conference

Aug 21, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Johannesburg

Sep 11, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Port of Spain

Nov 20, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Singapore

Nov 20, 2017

Mastering Renewable & Alternative Energies - Singapore

