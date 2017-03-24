Jamaica News Feed

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Two years or twenty years make no difference to Sri Lanka! Tamil Victims have no choice but keep fighting for justice!

17:45 GMT

SARAWAK MALAYSIA Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon’s 2017 Earth Hour Message "My question is why should this be confined to cities?"

15:08 GMT

Voting Is Now Open for the 10th Annual Teen Choice Book Awards

13:51 GMT

All Things Ginger Launches RedheadEmojis.com

11:58 GMT

Global Flotation Agents Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

18:45 GMT

Six time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix returns to Jamaica International Invitational

06:10 GMT

Mission to discover commercial quantities of oil in Jamaica intensifies

04:59 GMT

Defence Act to be Amended to Establish National Service Corps

04:59 GMT

PM Tables MOCA Bill

04:59 GMT

National Identification and Registration Authority Bill Tabled

04:59 GMT

Gov’t Working to Provide More Housing Solutions – PM

04:59 GMT

Clarendon Communities to Benefit from UNDP Support

04:59 GMT

Fewer Motorcyclists Dying

04:59 GMT

Speed Networking Features New Investors

04:59 GMT

Government to Embark on Regeneration Programme

04:59 GMT

SLB Funds Intact – Shaw

04:59 GMT

National Campaign Against Violence to be Launched

03:22 GMT

Participation in a gas-fired power plant in Jamaica

02:03 GMT

Sakima Mullings to lead Jamaica's team for 2017 Contender Series

02:03 GMT

Third medal for Jamaica at Youth Para Pan Am Games

02:03 GMT

Francis refutes claims by Netball Jamaica

02:03 GMT

Jamaica finish group stage winless at Pan Am Cup volleyball tourney

02:03 GMT

Historic gold for Jamaica at Special Olympics World Winter Games

02:02 GMT

Florida man pleads guilty for role in Jamaican lottery scam

02:02 GMT

Brazil embassy urges Jamaica to lift ban on corned beef

World & Regional Events & Conferences
Apr 22, 2017

The Fifth International Conference on Cyber Security, Cyber Welfare and Digital Forensic (CyberSec2017)

May 8, 2017

Mastering Renewable & Alternative Energies - Johannesburg

May 14, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Dubai

Jun 7, 2017

Boutique Hotel Investment Conference

Aug 21, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Johannesburg

Sep 11, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Port of Spain

Nov 20, 2017

Gas / LNG Contracts: Structures, Pricing & Negotiation - Singapore

Nov 20, 2017

Mastering Renewable & Alternative Energies - Singapore

