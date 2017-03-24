Israel News Feed

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Mar 23, 2017

Pro-settlement hardliner Friedman confirmed as US envoy to Israel

16:28 GMT

Israel Bans Palestinians From West Bank Agricultural Land to Hold Settlers March

16:31 GMT

Russia, Israel Agree on Russian Flights From Zhukovsky to Tel Aviv – Ministry

13:02 GMT

Clashes erupt in West Bank after Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces

09:02 GMT

West Bank: 'Ball in Israeli court,' says Palestinian FA chief

Mar 23, 2017

U.S. Senate confirms Trump nominee to be Israel envoy

08:47 GMT

David Friedman confirmed as US ambassador to Israel

17:06 GMT

Lectures by Israeli apartheid report author canceled over security

Mar 23, 2017

Israel holds 19-year-old over threats against Jewish centres

Mar 23, 2017

Video of Israeli policeman hitting Palestinian driver draws anger

08:09 GMT

Israeli settlements: 2016 marks 'second highest construction starts in past 15 years'

17:58 GMT

Hamas TV channel builds Jerusalem set in Gaza

17:22 GMT

Dear Israel, I Oppose Your New Travel Ban, But I’m...

12:45 GMT

Hamas TV channel builds Jerusalem set in Gaza

16:54 GMT

Hamas TV filming staged clashes in Gaza

14:24 GMT

Israeli rights group video: Troops question Palestinian boy

13:53 GMT

Merkel: Two-State Solution Only Option for Israel, Palestine

10:58 GMT

Amos Gilead to JPost: Israel has historic opportunity now to make peace

13:19 GMT

Merkel worried Israeli settlement building undermines two-state solution

10:52 GMT

Israel, US conclude talks without Palestine settlement agreement

