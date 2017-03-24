Hong Kong News Feed

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

00:25 GMT

Hong Kong election: The nanny, Mr Pringles or the judge?

18:34 GMT

Hong Kong relives its failed push for greater democracy as leadership election nears

09:43 GMT

Fitch: Small Hong Kong Banks' Insurance Business Sale Rating Neutral

12:15 GMT

Hong Kong likely to choose Beijing's pick for leader amid economic malaise

09:26 GMT

Huishan Dairy, Muddy Waters Target, Sinks 85% in Hong Kong (1)

14:57 GMT

Crackdown on UnionPay cards for Hong Kong property purchases

08:52 GMT

BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong announces completion of disposal of interests in Chiyu Bank

08:33 GMT

Hong Kong shares tick up; Huishan Dairy plummets

09:52 GMT

Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Cortana: One Bluetooth Headset From Hong Kong Could Rule Them All

06:02 GMT

Huishan Dairy, Targeted by Muddy Waters, Sinks 85% in Hong Kong

04:44 GMT

Hong Kong stocks tread water on Trump policy worry; China flat

03:15 GMT

Hong Kong likely to choose Beijing's pick for leader amid tension, economic malaise

16:03 GMT

In Race For New Leader, Many In Hong Kong See 'Selection,' Not Election

11:03 GMT

An electoral committee, protests and China: The Hong Kong vote explained

17:39 GMT

Heads, Beijing Wins. Tails, Hong Kong Loses.

17:25 GMT

Growing Disconnect with China Seen Ahead of Hong Kong Election

14:13 GMT

National News AP Explains: Hong Kong's unusual system to pick its leader Published on March 24, 2017 | Updated 10:10 a. ...

11:12 GMT

Hong Kong prosecutes captain, shipper in Singapore...

09:39 GMT

As art bonanza hits Hong Kong, China's capital controls loom large

13:39 GMT

Local jihadists surprised Pakistan has a tennis team following Hong Kong squad’s withdrawal

11:48 GMT

